CBS Local — An Oregon fisherman whose dramatic escape from an oncoming motorboat was caught on video is now suing the boater for $372,500 after allegations claim the driver was talking on a cell phone during the accident.

Bryan Maess filed the lawsuit this month after the Hermiston police officer and two friends were forced to jump into the Columbia River to avoid being crushed by the speeding boat in August 2017. The GoPro video of the crash, submitted to the magazine Salmon Trout Steelheader’s Facebook page, has already been viewed over 250,000 times since Jan. 16.

According to The Oregonian, 75-year-old Marlin Lee Larsen has been accused of several crimes including reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault. Larsen’s own son-in-law, who was on the boat during the crash, reportedly admitted to police that the 75-year-old uses his cell phone while driving the boat and had been off-and-on his cell before the crash.

Larsen claims he was sitting down and couldn’t see over the motorboat’s steering wheel but denied the allegations that he was on a cell phone, calling the reports “fake news.” The senior, who also uses a motorized scooter to move around, also told local reporters that the lawsuit was unnecessary because none of the three boaters were hurt.

