Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon answers a question during a break in the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING (AP) – Calls are growing for Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon to resign over allegations that the school mishandled complaints about a campus doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts.

Three legislative leaders called for Simon to resign or be fired Thursday, as victims continued speaking at Larry Nassar’s sentencing in a courtroom blocks from the state Capitol. A fourth leader previously called for Simon’s resignation.

House Democratic Leader Sam Singh is from East Lansing, where the school is based. He says a lack of leadership at Michigan State “allowed victims to suffer in silence for far too long.”

The top two state Senate leaders say they have lost confidence in Simon.

A university spokesman says the board of trustees appreciates lawmakers’ opinions but still supports Simon, who attended the sentencing Wednesday.

Nassar will not be sentenced until next week to accommodate the many victims who want to speak.

Comments
  1. Lefty McLibby (@Lefty_McLibby) says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    WHY IS NOT ONE “REPORTER” OR “JOURNALIST” REPORTING THAT NASSAR IS A MUSLUM?

    Reply Report comment

