SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A South Lyon man is shaken up, but uninjured, after a huge chunk of concrete came crashing through his car windshield on I-696.

Kevin Tozer said he heard a “loud boom,” but initially wasn’t sure what had happened immediately following the incident at around 11 a.m., on the eastbound side of the freeway before Evergreen Road.

“I all of a sudden looked up and there’s a hole in my windshield,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “Quickly, you know, got off the freeway, pulled into the first business and parking lot that I could find and called 911.”

“…After I hung up with them I looked over at my passenger’s side and there’s a large chunk of concrete sitting next to my backpack,” Tozer said, adding that the offending object was about

a foot long and 5 to 6 inches wide.

While Michigan State Police troopers told Tozer the concrete may have been kicked up by a semi. However, after two recent cases of objects being thrown from a freeway overpass, he wonders if it was intentional.

Although he feels lucky that he wasn’t hurt, Tozer said the incident has made him nervous to drive.

“It’s gonna make me look at every overpass different, look at every vehicle next to me, making sure that someone’s not tossing something out,” he said. “‘I’m gonna be a little jittery; and to be honest, besides taking my kids to and from school and to daycare, I don’t know if I want them in the car with me, you know, in the near future.”

In a media release, State Police said troopers were unable to determine where the concrete came from and that there were no other reports of vehicle damage on I-696 on Thursday.