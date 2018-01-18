CBS 62American actors Larry Fine (1902 - 1975) and Moe Howard (1897 - 1975) abuse Curly Howard (1903 - 1952) with tools in a still from an unidentified Three Stooges film. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)The Three Stooges. (Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook […]
Filed Under:Avery Bradley, Detroit Pistons

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Pistons have lost six of their last eight games and have dropped down to the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The team started 14-6 they have gone 8-15 since. Detroit might need to make a few moves going forward, whether they are trying to build for the playoffs or they want to build for the future.

One way to build for the future would be trying to trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that holds the Brooklyn Nets 1st round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Sbnation.com has put out a story that lists six potential trade targets for that pick from the Cavs that could land the Pistons that 1st round pick from Brooklyn.

One of those teams listed is the Detroit Pistons and they have the team trading Avery Bradley, who will be a free agent after this year for Iman Shumpert and that pick from the Nets.

Bradley becomes a free agent this summer, and while he’s made a tangible impact on the Pistons’ defense, he’ll become a coveted wing for teams contending for championships once free agency begins on July 1. Detroit let Kentavious Caldwell-Pope walk for nothing. And even though coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy isn’t the quickest to pull the trigger on trades for draft picks, the Brooklyn pick could be too tempting not to part ways with for a player approaching free agency.

The story does say it’s not likely the Pistons will trade Bradley unless the ship really starts to sink.

Do you want to see the Pistons trade Bradley before the trade deadline on February 8.

