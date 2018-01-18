CBS 62(credit: Disney-ABC) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: Disney-ABC) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: Disney-ABC) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: Disney-ABC) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]

By ED WHITE, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit man who spent 25 years in prison for murder before proving he was the victim of police misconduct was awarded $1 million on Wednesday under a state program that compensates the wrongly convicted.

desmond ricks Detroit Man Awarded $1 Million For Wrongful Conviction

Desmond Ricks (Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections/2015)

Desmond Ricks was released from prison last May when new tests showed that bullets recovered from the body didn’t match the gun that was presented as the weapon in the slaying. He and the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school made a remarkable claim, accusing Detroit police of switching bullets.

The Michigan attorney general’s office agreed that Ricks qualified for compensation. Judge Michael Talbot signed off on the payment, although Ricks believes he’s entitled to an additional $216,000 and plans to appeal.

Ricks, 51, told The Associated Press that he feels “blessed” to be free and plans to use some of the money to start a construction business and help boys who live without fathers.

“I love to fix things: sand wood, lay carpet, pour cement,” Ricks said. “I never had a male figure in my life. I want to teach kids you don’t have to go through bad things to learn that some things are bad for you. My mission is to leave the world a better place than I found it.”

Separately, Ricks is seeking more than $100 million in a lawsuit against two retired Detroit police officers who were involved in the 1992 murder investigation. He alleges that he was intentionally framed for a fatal shooting outside a restaurant.

Ricks’ lawyer, Wolfgang Mueller, said yet another round of tests showed bullets taken from the victim didn’t match a gun that belonged to Ricks’ mother. Police seized that gun and said it was used to kill Gerry Bennett.

The prosecutor’s office has said too many years have passed for a criminal investigation of the officers.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch