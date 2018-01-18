CBS 62American actors Larry Fine (1902 - 1975) and Moe Howard (1897 - 1975) abuse Curly Howard (1903 - 1952) with tools in a still from an unidentified Three Stooges film. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)The Three Stooges. (Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook […]
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Amazon won’t be moving to the Motor City.

The online retail giant revealed Thursday its list of 20 contending cities for a second headquarters.

Finalist cities include: Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; Montgomery County, Md.; Nashville, Tenn.; Newark, N.J.; New York City; Northern Virginia; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, N.C.; Toronto; and Washington, D.C.

Amazon says it considered proposals from 238 cities. It’s unclear when the company will make its final choice, but it will happen this year. The $5 billion project is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

Detroit’s proposal included office space in existing buildings, more space in projects under development and vacant land. Amazon had made clear that tax breaks and grants would be a big factor in its decision about where to locate the project.

Dan Gilbert, founder of online mortgage lender Quicken Loans and Bedrock commercial real estate, was picked last year by Mayor Mike Duggan to lead the team pursuing Amazon. Gilbert said he was disappointed but not deterred.

“Detroit is the most exciting city in the country right now and the momentum continues to build every single day,” he said in a statement. “All you have to do is spend an hour walking around town and you will have a very clear and deep understanding of the opportunities, optimism and future of the motor city. We have no doubt our best days are ahead of us. There are numerous large and small deals you will continue to see develop into reality in the months and years ahead.”

