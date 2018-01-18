(credit: istock)

Playing poker is a very tough game, especially at the casino.

First off, you need have a good amount of cash (at least $100 in my opinion) to even sit down at the $1-2 table. If you don’t have the right amount of cash then sometimes it’s hard to get involved with the bigger hands. You need patience, since there will be times that you could sit at a table for hours without ever getting a good enough hand to play. Lastly, you need to be lucky to win big.

Luck is exactly what happened at MotorCity Casino Tuesday night.

According to MLive.com:

Scott of Oxford, MI had the losing hand and took home the biggest share of the jackpot at $427,452.52. He had four 3’s in his hand which was beaten by Kenneth who had four queens. He won $213,712.76. The other four players at the table won $106,856.28 each. Poker tables hold 10 people and are usually full.

The fact the table wasn’t full is awesome for the four guys who didn’t have to do a single thing other than sit down.

Check out the winning cards from last night’s Bad Beat jackpot! ♣️♥️♠️♦️ pic.twitter.com/4a0tl1UFRR — MotorCity Casino (@MotorCityCasino) January 18, 2018

🚨OUR BAD BEAT JACKPOT WORTH OVER $1,000,000 JUST HIT!!!!!🚨 The winning hand received $213,712.76, the losing hand received a whopping $427,452.52, and the other players at the table received $106,856.38 each! Congrats to all of the winners! 👏💵💰💵 pic.twitter.com/E86zTKHeZx — MotorCity Casino (@MotorCityCasino) January 17, 2018

If you are curious how you win the “bad beat” MLive.com has that covered as well.

At the Motor City Casino, in Texas Hold ’em poker, if a player hits any four of a kind and is beaten by another player’s four of a kind, they hit the bad beat jackpot. Both players must have pocket pairs. The four of a kind must only be beaten by another four of a kind. A straight flush only wins them the much smaller bad beat jackpot. The rules are slightly different at the MGM Grand Detroit and Greektown. The bad beat jackpot can be hit if a player’s four of a kind loses to a straight flush. That makes it slightly easier to win. The odds of hitting either are astronomical, but it does happen.

This was the largest “bad beat jackpot” in the history of the United States.