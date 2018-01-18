DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit Police Officer will stand trial in the assault of a man last fall outside of a Meijer store.

Officer Lonnie Wade was working a security job at the store, located on 8 Mile near Woodward, while wearing his police uniform when the assault happened last October. Wade is accused of striking David Bivins in the face and head with a baton, breaking several teeth.

Wade decided to forego Thursday’s preliminary exam and will return to court Feb. 1 to face charges including felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and misconduct in office.

Wade suspected Bivins of shoplifting and was asking him about bags in his cart before the incident turned violent. It was recorded on video that went viral online.

Wade, 65, was placed on administrative duty when his bosses learned about the incident. Police Chief James Craig said at one point that, preliminary, it was believed Wade’s use of force was proper, as Bivins was allegedly resisting arrest. The chief later reversed his initial decision, recommending charges against Wade.

Bivins was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct and resisting arrested, but Worthy declined to charge him with anything.

Bivins has since filed a $25 million lawsuit naming several defendants, including Wade and Meijer.