MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 15: Model Kate Upton blogs at the Microsoft PC Press Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim on July 15, 2011 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If you have a Twitter or Instagram account, you are very familiar with the term “Throwback Thursday.”

With a winter theme in mind, SI Swimsuit model and wife of Justin Verlander Kate Upton today posted an ice-cold throwback pic snapped in Antarctica.

After clicking on the photo and seeing the comments below, it really made me wonder if Upton gets a kick out of the responses, or if she just completely ignores them.

Here a few of the comments attached to the photo:

Mega babeeee — Jessica Nigri (@OJessicaNigri) January 18, 2018

That was the only time I would have ever been interested in going to Antarctica. — Toren Alleshouse (@TDawg27) January 18, 2018

Nice…. smile — Roger R. Smith (@CoolIndian101) January 18, 2018

if you look closely u can see water in the background 😜😂🙊 — Bugsy Bradshaw 🍀 (@BugsyBradshaw1) January 18, 2018

Within 15 minutes of the photo being posted on Instagram, it had already garnered more than 35,000 likes.

Which is your favorite photo that Upton has posted?