MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 15: Model Kate Upton blogs at the Microsoft PC Press Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim on July 15, 2011 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG)
By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If you have a Twitter or Instagram account, you are very familiar with the term “Throwback Thursday.”
With a winter theme in mind, SI Swimsuit model and wife of Justin Verlander Kate Upton today posted an ice-cold throwback pic snapped in Antarctica.
After clicking on the photo and seeing the comments below, it really made me wonder if Upton gets a kick out of the responses, or if she just completely ignores them.
Here a few of the comments attached to the photo:
Within 15 minutes of the photo being posted on Instagram, it had already garnered more than 35,000 likes.
Which is your favorite photo that Upton has posted?