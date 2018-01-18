ALMONT, Mich. (WWJ) – A U.S. Marine from Lapeer County was stabbed to death at Camp Pendleton in California.

Eighteen-year-old Private First Class Ethan Barclay-Weberpal died Tuesday in an encounter with another Marine at the School of Infantry West.

Barclay-Weberpal’s father made the announcement on his Facebook page.

Local reports say Barclay-Weberpal graduated from Almont High School last May and enlisted with the Marines two months later.

“Ethan was an amazing young man. He never wavered from his will to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. Regardless of the circumstances, he was always ready to take on the next challenge,” his family said in a statement. “Ethan had a loyal and genuine heart. He loved his family and friends dearly, and was a wonderful big brother to his 4 younger siblings. His faith in God made him as spiritually strong as his commitment to the Marines made him physically and mentally strong. He has made us all very proud! He will be dearly missed.”

Circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.