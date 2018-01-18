CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
White nationalist Richard Spencer, who popularized the term "alt-right" speaks at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 19, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. Spencer delivered a speech on the college campus his first since he and others participated in the "Unite the Right" rally which turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING (AP) – Michigan State University has agreed to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

The deal signed Thursday says Spencer can appear on March 5, but he’ll be at the livestock pavilion auditorium, away from the heart of campus.

Spencer ally Cameron Padgett must pay a $1,650 fee and come up with at least $2 million in liability insurance. MSU will arrange for police.

The deal settles a lawsuit that was filed after MSU last summer cited public safety and refused to rent space. Padgett said the school was violating free speech rights.

Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to refer to a fringe movement that’s a mix of white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration beliefs.

Under the deal, MSU is paying $27,400 for Padgett’s legal fees.

