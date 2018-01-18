CBS 62Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team […]
elvis presley e1516303217970 Paper Cup Allegedly Used By Elvis Presley Up For Auction

circa 1975: American popular singer and film star Elvis Presley (1935 – 1977), to his fans the undisputed ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley six decades ago in Oklahoma is up for auction, and bids have already surpassed $1,200.

North Carolina resident Wade Jones is a collector of all things Elvis. He tells the Tulsa World that the crumpled blue-and-white Dixie cup was snagged by a fan in April 1956, after Elvis performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion.

Jones says a fan named June allegedly retrieved the cup the day after the performance, right before Elvis left town for a show in Oklahoma City. A letter accompanying the collector’s item says June had asked to keep the cup “as a little memento.”

Bids for the now-yellowed paper cup had surpassed $1,280 on eBay by mid-day Wednesday. Jones says the auction closes Sunday evening.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

