WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of perfume from a store at the Westland Mall.
The incident happened back on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Ulta Beauty inside the mall, at Wayne and Warren roads.
Police say the pair stole multiple bottles of perfume worth over $400. Surveillance footage caught the female suspect putting the items into a large black bag.
The female suspect is described as approximately 20-years-old, 5’5″ tall and 120 lbs. with straight red shoulder-length hair.
The male suspect is described as approximately 20-years-old, 5’7″ tall and 170 lbs. with black braided hair.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any other information is asked to contact police at 734-467-3179.