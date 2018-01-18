CBS 62Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team […]
SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 04: Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran compete in the Championship Pairs Short Program during Day 2 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center at SAP Center on January 4, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have recovered two pricey costumes and a pair of ice skates belonging to U.S. Olympic figure skater Marissa Castelli.

The items were stolen in a car break-in last week while Castelli and her parents visited San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports police told Castelli Wednesday they found her skates and custom skating competition dresses, each worth over $1,000.

She and her parents were having lunch in San Francisco’s Japantown on Jan. 8 when a burglar broke into their rental car and stole luggage.

Castelli competed in the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and is the 2017 U.S. national silver medalist.

San Francisco is plagued by auto burglaries, with a record of more than 30,000 reported last year, a 24 percent increase over 2016.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

