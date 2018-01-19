DETROIT- The 2018 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan in partnership with Visit Central Florida and FOX Sports Detroit, is set for Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26, and features an exciting lineup of stops throughout the state of Michigan. Tigers Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila, Executive Vice President, Business Operations Duane McLean, Vice President, Assistant General Manager David Chadd, Special Assistant to the General Manager Alan Trammell, Manager Ron Gardenhire, coaches, players, broadcasters, and Detroit’s favorite mascot PAWS, will take part in a two-day journey across the region, spreading baseball fever to fans of all ages.

“The start of the Tigers Winter Caravan signals that spring is in the air, and summer is just around the corner, and we are thrilled to carry on this tradition, filled with excitement and fun, that engages the team with Tigers fans throughout our wonderful communities,” said Tigers Vice President of Public Affairs and Strategic Planning, Elaine Lewis. “The players, manager and coaches personally enjoy visiting with fans throughout the state of Michigan, and it’s heartwarming to see the impact caravan can have on all.”

Fans looking to secure tickets to the best games this upcoming season can do so now by purchasing customizable ticket packages, including the six and 20-game flex plans. Flex plans start as low as $110 and fans can choose the games and seats they want. Plans that include an Opening Day ticket start as low as $15 per game. For complete 2018 season ticket information, visit tigers.com/seasons or call (313) 471-BALL (2255).

Individual game tickets, including Opening Day, go on sale Saturday, January 27 starting at 9:00 a.m. Tickets start as low as $12. Secure tickets to a summer of historic celebrations that will showcase the great tradition of Detroit Tigers baseball. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).