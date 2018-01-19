CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
LANSING (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is pressing the Michigan State Police about whether racial profiling is a factor in traffic stops.

The ACLU says the request comes after complaints from drivers regarding possible profiling of black and Latino motorists along Interstate 94. Those stops involve the agency’s Fifth District Hometown Security Team.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says in a statement the agency plans to review demographic data it collects during traffic stops. Banner says stopping motorists without proper grounds, or using race as a factor, violates the department’s code of conduct.

The ACLU looked at some stops in 2016 and 2017. Mark Fancher, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan, says in a statement that records it reviewed “raise concerns and warrant a thorough and complete investigation.”

