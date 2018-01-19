Homeless Shelter Sleep Out, Feed the Need, Roseville, Roseville Police
Filed Under:Feed The Need, Homeless Shelter Sleep Out, roseville, Roseville police

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — If you drive by 11 mile and Gratiot in Roseville this evening you may see a number of people in cardboard boxes — it’s all part of the annual Homeless Shelter Sleep Out.

The event, which is organized by Macomb Feeding the Need, will feature participants raising money by sleeping outdoors to experience what it’s like to be homeless. Roseville Police Chief James Berlin is participating in the event, and is looking forward to raising awareness for the cause.

“I will be sleeping in the cardboard box like a homeless person this evening as a way to raise awareness,” Berlin told WWJ Newsradio 950.

Berlin and the other participants will be outside tonight from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Donations for the fundraiser will also be accepted at this time.

Berlin said anyone who is driving by and wants to help the cause should stop by.

“If anyone is driving by they can just stop and make a quick donation or go to feedtheneed.org and you can find out more information about the organization,” Berlin said. “Find out more about what they do and how to volunteer some time.”

For more information on this event, visit feedtheneed.org.

