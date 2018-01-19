ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan David and Meredith Kaplan Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Beilein, his basketball staff and the Maize Rage will join together with Team IMPACT for a special #BowtiesForJude day at Crisler Center on Sunday, Jan. 21, against Rutgers to help bring awareness to U-M draftee Jude Stamper’s Arthrogryposis Multi-Congenital disorder with Escobar Syndrome.

After being signed by Beilein in a special November ceremony, Stamper has instantly become a valued member of the Wolverine basketball family attending practices, film and games. His AMC condition prevents him from getting any normal bend in his joints (ankles, knees, hips, neck, etc.).

To honor Jude and his condition, Beilein and his staff will wear special Team IMPACT bowties for the game as well as members of the BTN TV crew. The first 350 Maize Rage members to enter the game will also receive a special bowtie. Unfortunately, there will be no public sales for the bowties.

Since 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 1,400 children with more than 500 colleges and universities in 47 states, reaching over 40,000 participating student-athletes.

Tipoff against the Scarlet Knights is scheduled for noon with the game broadcast on BTN.

