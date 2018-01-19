DETROIT (AP) — Warmer temperatures may make it dangerous to go out onto frozen lakes and ponds to do things like go ice fishing or ride ATVs.

In a news release, the U.S. Coast Guard in Detroit says the expected warmer temperatures could create “extremely dangerous” conditions on the ice. And the anticipated rain and fog this weekend in much of Michigan and Ohio could also create problems.

Last week, when temperatures rose, the Coast Guard in Detroit coordinated the rescue of 10 people as there were reports of ATVs falling through the ice and fishermen having to be rescued because they became disoriented by the heavy fog.

The Coast Guard recommends that ice sport enthusiast check weather forecast and understand local ice conditions before they go out.

