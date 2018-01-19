DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a decomposed body was found at a vacant home on the city’s east side.
Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 14000 block of Liberal, off Gratiot between 7 Mile and State Fair, around 3 a.m. Friday and made the discovery after extinguishing the flames.
Investigators say decomposed skeletal remains were located on the second floor of the home. At this point, it’s not clear if the remains belong to a male or female. It’s also unknown how long they may have been there.
A cause of death has yet to be determined.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.