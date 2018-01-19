CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By Terri Lee Sylvester
Filed Under:50 Cent, Den of Thieves, Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber

DETROIT (WWJ) – Talk about an action-packed crime thriller that doesn’t follow a run-of-the-mill formula. That’s exactly one of the things I liked about ‘Den of Thieves’. But, believe me; there’s lots more to like about this movie, including the action, the suspense and the plot twists.

The story takes place in Los Angeles: the bank robbery capitol of the world. It follows an elite group of outlaws who go up against a highly-trained gang unit of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department. “Big” Nick O’Brien heads the gang unit known as the Regulators, and they don’t exactly play by the book. The recently paroled, special forces-trained Ray Merriman is the leader of the Outlaws, a gang of ex-military men whose tactical skills have helped them evade capture.

den of thieves 148 dot unit 14521r rgb Dont Miss The Action Packed Crime Thriller Den Of Thieves

Pablo Schreiber, Curtis Jackson and Evan Jones star in Den of Thieves

Following a recent bank heist, the Outlaws could probably retire and live comfortably for the rest of their lives. But, we all know that greed has a tendency to get in the way. So, when Merriman decides to get his gang involved in the biggest heist ever, the group goes along with the plan and an intense game of cat and mouse between the Regulators and the Outlaws ensues.

From the time the movie opens with a scene of an armored truck driving through the Los Angeles area, the action and suspense only build from there. I found this movie completely enthralling from beginning to end. It’s two hours and 20 minutes well worth spent, because any time you don’t feel like you’re in a movie that long, it’s a good thing. I’m looking forward to a sequel.

50cent den of thieves Dont Miss The Action Packed Crime Thriller Den Of Thieves

Curtis Jackson stars in Den of Thieves

‘Den of Thieves’ stars Gerard Butler as Nick O’Brien; Pablo Schreiber — who is absolutely captivating as Ray Merriman; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and O’Shea Jackson, Jr.

The screenplay was written by Christian Gudegast, who is also making his directorial debut.

‘Den of Thieves’ is rated R.

den of thieves gerard butler director Dont Miss The Action Packed Crime Thriller Den Of Thieves

Gerard Butler and Director Christian Gudegast on the set of Den Of Thieves

See you at the movies!

Be sure to tune in to WWJ Newsradio 950 every Friday for my weekly look at the movies with Midday Anchor Jackie Paige.

Follow Terri on Twitter @TerriJLee

Member:
Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA)
Detroit Film Critics Society (DFCS)
African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)
SAG-AFTRA

