DETROIT (WWJ) – Talk about an action-packed crime thriller that doesn’t follow a run-of-the-mill formula. That’s exactly one of the things I liked about ‘Den of Thieves’. But, believe me; there’s lots more to like about this movie, including the action, the suspense and the plot twists.

The story takes place in Los Angeles: the bank robbery capitol of the world. It follows an elite group of outlaws who go up against a highly-trained gang unit of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department. “Big” Nick O’Brien heads the gang unit known as the Regulators, and they don’t exactly play by the book. The recently paroled, special forces-trained Ray Merriman is the leader of the Outlaws, a gang of ex-military men whose tactical skills have helped them evade capture.

Following a recent bank heist, the Outlaws could probably retire and live comfortably for the rest of their lives. But, we all know that greed has a tendency to get in the way. So, when Merriman decides to get his gang involved in the biggest heist ever, the group goes along with the plan and an intense game of cat and mouse between the Regulators and the Outlaws ensues.

From the time the movie opens with a scene of an armored truck driving through the Los Angeles area, the action and suspense only build from there. I found this movie completely enthralling from beginning to end. It’s two hours and 20 minutes well worth spent, because any time you don’t feel like you’re in a movie that long, it’s a good thing. I’m looking forward to a sequel.

‘Den of Thieves’ stars Gerard Butler as Nick O’Brien; Pablo Schreiber — who is absolutely captivating as Ray Merriman; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and O’Shea Jackson, Jr.

The screenplay was written by Christian Gudegast, who is also making his directorial debut.

‘Den of Thieves’ is rated R.

See you at the movies!

