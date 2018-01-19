By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
You might know supermodel Emily Ratajkowski from Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video. Or, maybe you know her from “Gone Girl.”
Either way you are very familiar with her work — and her Instagram account is now hotter than ever.
Her most recent photo features her posing in a tiny crop top and a red thong.
The 26-year-old model might be the top model in the entire world and with every photo she posts on her social media only furthers my belief.
This photo was posted only six days after her hottest post to date in my opinion where she poses nude, only to have her arms and hands strategically cover parts that can’t be shown on Instagram.
According to Dailymail.co.uk:
The actress, who has often posted images of herself of the steamier variety, discussed online photos with Naomi Wolf in Harper’s Bazaar in 2016.
‘A selfie is a sort of interesting way to reclaim the gaze, right?’ said Emily. ‘You’re looking at yourself and taking a photo while looking at everyone.’
She explained: ‘When I post a selfie and someone comments: “Oh, sure, go ahead and reclaim your sexuality, I got my rocks off,” that’s not my problem.’