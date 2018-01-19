NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

You might know supermodel Emily Ratajkowski from Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video. Or, maybe you know her from “Gone Girl.”

You also might be a huge fan of my blogs and you know her from 971theticket.com.

Either way you are very familiar with her work — and her Instagram account is now hotter than ever.

Her most recent photo features her posing in a tiny crop top and a red thong.

🍃

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The 26-year-old model might be the top model in the entire world and with every photo she posts on her social media only furthers my belief.

This photo was posted only six days after her hottest post to date in my opinion where she poses nude, only to have her arms and hands strategically cover parts that can’t be shown on Instagram.

Birth of Venus 🐚 by @laurabrown99 and @monakuhnstudio

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

According to Dailymail.co.uk:

The actress, who has often posted images of herself of the steamier variety, discussed online photos with Naomi Wolf in Harper’s Bazaar in 2016.

‘A selfie is a sort of interesting way to reclaim the gaze, right?’ said Emily. ‘You’re looking at yourself and taking a photo while looking at everyone.’

She explained: ‘When I post a selfie and someone comments: “Oh, sure, go ahead and reclaim your sexuality, I got my rocks off,” that’s not my problem.’

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch