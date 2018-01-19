TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Fans of UCF’s football team may soon have a Florida license plate celebrating its teams undefeated season and claim as national champions.
A bill in the state’s House of Representatives (HB 1359) has added a UCF National Champions plate as one of nine specialty plates being considered. If approved by the Legislature, the plate would cost $25.
One of the other plates being considered is for Auburn University, who UCF defeated 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.
The Knights (13-0) were the only team to finish undefeated in the Football Bowl Subdivision and were sixth in the final Associated Press rankings, receiving four first-place votes.
Last week, Gov. Rick Scott signed a proclamation declaring UCF national champions.
