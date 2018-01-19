CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: istock) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: istock) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: istock) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]
By Dr. Deanna Lites

DETROIT (WWJ) – Flu and cold season are in full force. While the best ways to prevent getting sick are a flu shot, frequent hand washing and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze — certain foods can also help keep you healthy.

To give your immune system a boost, add mushrooms to your diet. They’re packed with Vitamin D and a chemical called beta glucan, according to cardiologist and Wayne State University professor Joel Khan.

“Button cap mushroom, Shiitake mushrooms and portabellos,” are good, said Kahn. “But the real king is a mushroom called the turkey tail. It’s very powerful at boosting our immune system.”

Garlic and onions will also rev up your immune system

“They’re very rich in sulfur and sulfur helps your immune system be more efficient and more active,” said Kahn.

The easiest way to incorporate ingredients like mushrooms, garlic and onion into your diet is to add them to your meals. But that’s not the only way.

“If you don’t like to eat them, you can buy capsules,” said Kahn.

Citrus fruits and green tea can also help strengthen your immune system. Other fruits, like elderberry, acai berry and pomegranate, boost your immune system with antioxidants.

Another tip to stay healthy: get rid of the processed foods in your diet, along with sugars in things like cookies and soft drinks. Both can suppress your immune system, leaving you more vulnerable to germs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch