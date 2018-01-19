DETROIT (WWJ) – Flu and cold season are in full force. While the best ways to prevent getting sick are a flu shot, frequent hand washing and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze — certain foods can also help keep you healthy.

To give your immune system a boost, add mushrooms to your diet. They’re packed with Vitamin D and a chemical called beta glucan, according to cardiologist and Wayne State University professor Joel Khan.

“Button cap mushroom, Shiitake mushrooms and portabellos,” are good, said Kahn. “But the real king is a mushroom called the turkey tail. It’s very powerful at boosting our immune system.”

Garlic and onions will also rev up your immune system

“They’re very rich in sulfur and sulfur helps your immune system be more efficient and more active,” said Kahn.

The easiest way to incorporate ingredients like mushrooms, garlic and onion into your diet is to add them to your meals. But that’s not the only way.

“If you don’t like to eat them, you can buy capsules,” said Kahn.

Citrus fruits and green tea can also help strengthen your immune system. Other fruits, like elderberry, acai berry and pomegranate, boost your immune system with antioxidants.

Another tip to stay healthy: get rid of the processed foods in your diet, along with sugars in things like cookies and soft drinks. Both can suppress your immune system, leaving you more vulnerable to germs.