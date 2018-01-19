DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Democratic state Sen. Ian Conyers says he is running for the Michigan congressional seat long held by his grand-uncle, John Conyers.

Ian Conyers made his announcement Friday in Detroit to join the 13th Congressional District race.

“I’m stepping forward to run for the 13th district as a congressional democrat to represent our community,” Ian Conyers said today. “It’s right here that my great grandfather John Conyers Senior, like many families in Detroit, migrated from the rural south. He had the opportunity through hard work to hit the assembly line give his family a piece of the American dream.”

The 88-year-old Democrat John Conyers was facing sexual harassment allegations and cited health reasons when he resigned in December from the post he held since 1964.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has said a special election to fill the seat will be held during regular primary and general elections in August and November.

Democratic state Sen. Coleman Young II and attorney Michael Gilmore already have announced their plans to replace John Conyers. He’s endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to succeed him. John Conyers III hasn’t said whether he’ll run.

