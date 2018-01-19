NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Kim Kardashian may be a new momma again, but she’s keeping her social media game strong in 2018.

Earlier this month she posted a nude “rise and grind” photo that garnered more than 3 million likes.

Thursday night, she decided to one-up herself with a photo called “night cap.”

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

This photo has been liked more than 1.5 million times and I can only imagine that number will continue to grow.

TMZ.com thinks she only posted this photo as a distraction, so people wouldn’t ask her about her new baby girl’s name.

Kim Kardashian throws up the greatest smoke screens. Kim shared this shot of herself naked in bed, and suddenly nobody’s clamoring for her and Kanye West to announce their new baby girl’s name.

I would like to know one thing: Who is taking these photos? If it’s Kanye, he does a great job.