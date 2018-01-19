Rock and Roll legend Bob Seger, racing icon Mario Andretti and auto and political leaders join “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and the CBS 62 crew during their trip to the 2018 North American International Auto Show to talk about cars and the road ahead.

Seger was there car shopping while Andretti was part of the IndyCar entourage that included Roger Penske and GM’s Mark Reuss who unveiled a sleek new 2018 race car.

Jeff Gilbert, WWJ Newsradio 950 Auto Beat Reporter, shared his top picks of vehicles to see at the annual auto lovefest held at Cobo Center each January. So too Autoline Host and WWJ Auto Expert John McElroy.

Ed Welburn shared his thoughts on auto design amid the autonomous vehicle world.

Gov. Rick Snyder, Sen. Gary Peters and Sen. Debbie Stabenow talked about prospects for the auto industry amid changes in Washington and the global market place.

Max Muncey, of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which stages NAIAS, discussed the impact of changing technology on the show and the industry.

He also talked about the economic impact of NAIAS to the region which is about $500 million.

Fans of the Steve McQueen movie “Bullitt” can live out their dream of being part of the film in an interactive movie trailer attraction. Ford hey unveiled 2019 Mustang Bullitt vehicle at NAIAS.

Marcy Klevorn, President of Mobility at Ford and one of the highest ranking women in the auto industry, discussed the evolving auto landscape.

Klevorn, who is also on the board of Lawrence Technology University, talked too about the importance of having young people ready for jobs tied to technology and mobility.

Ford President Joe Henrichs discussed the impact of trucks and SUVS which is growing in stature.

MEDC CEO Jeff Mason talked about AutoMobili-D, which is open to the public through today at the show.

Cobo Center’s Claude Molinari and his team spent the past year gearing up for the 800,000 people that will pass through the convention center during NAIAS.

Hong Lei, Consul General, Chinese Consulate General in Chicago, and executives from GAC, the Chinese car maker, were there to show off their new vehicles.

Sandor Piszar, Marketing Director at Chevy Trucks, discussed their new models and the growing pickup truck war.

AARP Executive Vice President Nancy LeaMond stopped by to discuss a survey about driverless cars as it relates to mature Americans.

EMU President Jim Smith talked how his university is helping train engineers for jobs and opportunities tied to the mobility revolution.

Scott Tallon, Director of Jeep brand, discussed the new Jeep Cherokee.

And Jim Morrison, head of the FCA’s Ram brand, focused on their growing imprint in Michigan.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel talked about TARDEC and the defense industry.

TARDEC was at NAIAS with a display focused on the military.

And Hackel applauded FCA’s adding jobs in Macomb County.

Toyota, which has a growing presence in Michigan in Washtenaw County, is also in the show with a focus on its fifth generation Avalon sedan.

