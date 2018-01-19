Canton, Canton Police, Police, Armed Robbery, Bank Robbery, FBI
CANTON (WWJ) — Canton Police and the FBI are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Michigan Avenue on Thursday.

bank robbery suspect pic 1 Police: Man Robs Canton Bank At Gunpoint [PHOTO]

Suspect in armed robbery of Huntington Bank in Canton. (PHOTO: Canton Police)

Police say a man went into the Huntington Bank on Michigan Avenue near Beck Road with a gun and demanded money just after 4 p.m. on Thursday. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank teller, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s, wearing a black hat and coat, grey pants, and a mask made of bandages.

Anyone who may have seen something should call Canton Police at 734-394-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

