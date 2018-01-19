Missing Person, Ypsilanti Township
Filed Under:missing person, Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Local authorities are looking for a missing teen who was last seen leaving his house in Ypsilanti Township following an argument with family members.

user21728 1516416605 media1 79fffd 203 240 prsme Police Search For Missing Teen Who Is Armed With Gun In Ypsilanti Twp.

Kjahili Robinson (PHOTO: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kjahili Robinson. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when he left his residence after he got into an argument with family.

Police say Robinson has spoke of harming himself in the past and was last seen in possession of a firearm.

Robinson was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket with black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact authorities immediately.

