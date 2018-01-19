YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Local authorities are looking for a missing teen who was last seen leaving his house in Ypsilanti Township following an argument with family members.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kjahili Robinson. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when he left his residence after he got into an argument with family.
Police say Robinson has spoke of harming himself in the past and was last seen in possession of a firearm.
Robinson was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket with black pants.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact authorities immediately.