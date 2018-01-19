CBS 62NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales […]
WWJ Newsradio 950NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and […]
97.1 The TicketNASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. […]
Filed Under:Kemba Walker, NBA trade deadline, Reggie Jackson

(97.1 The Ticket) Kemba Walker is available, and the Pistons are interested.

Could they acquire him before the Feb. 8 trade deadline?

They “certainly will look at it,” the Free Press reported on Friday afternoon. “As always in hearing things, question is what would it take to get it done. What’s their ask?”

ESPN reported on Friday morning that the Hornets are open to trading Walker in an effort to hit the reset button:

“Charlotte has been encouraging teams to make offers and appears eager to discuss attaching Walker to a larger trade in which another team would take on one of the Hornets’ several far-less-desirable contracts.”

Per ESPN, the Hornets are looking for a “good, young player or a first-round draft pick” in any trade involving Walker.

The Pistons are believed to be pursuing a point guard to compensate for the loss of Reggie Jackson, who’s sidelined for at least another month with a sprained ankle. Detroit is 3-7 in his absence and has slipped to ninth in the East after a 14-6 start.

Any package for Walker would likely include Jackson.

The 27-year-old Walker, an All-Star last season, is having another strong year. He’s averaging 21.7 points and 5.8 rebounds and shooting about 35 percent from three. He’s due $12 million per year through the 2018-19 season.

The Hornets are trying to shed the contracts of the likes of Nicolas Batum (four years, $100 million), Dwight Howard (two years, $47 million), Marvin Williams (three years, $42 million) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (three years, $39 million).

Given the Pistons’ bloated payroll, a third team would likely have to be involved in any trade bringing Walker to Detroit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch