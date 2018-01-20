DETROIT (WWJ) – The North American International Auto Show is now open to the public following a week of previews for the press, industry officials and others.
More than 750 cars, trucks and SUV’s are on display at Cobo Center in Detroit, along with concept cars that offer a glimpse at what the future of driving might look like. This year’s show features nine new displays.
[Guide: 2018 North American International Auto Show In Detroit]
The show runs 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Sunday, January 28.
Adult admission is $14; seniors 65 and over and kids 7 to 12 are $7; kids 6 and under get in free with a parent or guardian. NEW THIS YEAR: Tickets can be purchased online and printed ahead of time. Click here for tickets.