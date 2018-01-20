CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Three young men could end up spending the rest of their lives behind bars after two people were shot dead during an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

Twenty-one-year-old Austin Cooper and 17-year-olds Jordan Garcia-Tinoco and Giovanni Mccaa were arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony murder and weapons charges in connection with the deaths of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34. Bond was denied for all three suspects.

 

cooper garcia tinoco mccaa1 3 Young Men Face Life In Prison After Marijuana Deal Turns Deadly

(From left) Austin Cooper, Jordan Garcia-Tinoco and Giovanni Mccaa (booking photo)

 

Investigators say the deadly confrontation unfolded around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 13 at a home in the 800 block of Robinwood Avenue in Pontiac. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about shots fired. The caller told police one suspect had fled east on Baltimore Street and another fled westbound. When deputies arrived, another witness told them he used his vehicle to strike one of the suspects as he fled, but the suspect managed to escape and continue to flee.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and conducted a search for the suspects. A track was established, but was terminated once that it was determined that the suspects were picked up by a vehicle.

Inside of the home, police found Richardson and Flores both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics were unable to revive either of the two victims and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies also located a man who was upstairs during the shooting and two young children who were inside of the home; none were injured.

Further investigation led police to discover that the shooting happened during a marijuana deal that was set up by the suspects and Flores. Detectives were able to determine the suspects’ identities and all three were apprehended the next morning. The semi-automatic handgun police believe was used in the crime was also recovered.

While Garcia-Tinoco and Mccaa have clean criminal records, police say Cooper is no stranger to the justice system. His record goes back to 2014 and includes convictions of minor in possession, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

All three suspects are due back in court Feb 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch