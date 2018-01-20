PONTIAC (WWJ) – Three young men could end up spending the rest of their lives behind bars after two people were shot dead during an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

Twenty-one-year-old Austin Cooper and 17-year-olds Jordan Garcia-Tinoco and Giovanni Mccaa were arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony murder and weapons charges in connection with the deaths of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34. Bond was denied for all three suspects.

Investigators say the deadly confrontation unfolded around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 13 at a home in the 800 block of Robinwood Avenue in Pontiac. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about shots fired. The caller told police one suspect had fled east on Baltimore Street and another fled westbound. When deputies arrived, another witness told them he used his vehicle to strike one of the suspects as he fled, but the suspect managed to escape and continue to flee.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and conducted a search for the suspects. A track was established, but was terminated once that it was determined that the suspects were picked up by a vehicle.

Inside of the home, police found Richardson and Flores both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics were unable to revive either of the two victims and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies also located a man who was upstairs during the shooting and two young children who were inside of the home; none were injured.

Further investigation led police to discover that the shooting happened during a marijuana deal that was set up by the suspects and Flores. Detectives were able to determine the suspects’ identities and all three were apprehended the next morning. The semi-automatic handgun police believe was used in the crime was also recovered.

While Garcia-Tinoco and Mccaa have clean criminal records, police say Cooper is no stranger to the justice system. His record goes back to 2014 and includes convictions of minor in possession, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

All three suspects are due back in court Feb 1.