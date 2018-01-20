SAULT STE. MARIE (WWJ) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed earlier this week while riding a snowmobile in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Douglas Charles Hawes, of Saginaw, was riding his snowmobile along Trail No. 8, between M-123 and the Curley Lewis Highway in Chippewa County, when he missed a curve and struck a tree around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 51-year-old was transported to a hospital in Newberry where he was pronounced dead.

In the wake of several fatal crashes in Michigan this winter, DNR conservation officers are asking snowmobilers to slow down, especially while riding in unfamiliar areas.

Snowmobile safety training is recommended for all snowmobile operators in Michigan and is required for operators between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. An online snowmobile safety course for youth operators is now available at www.snowmobile-ed.com/michigan or www.snowmobilecourse.com/usa/michigan. Get more information from the DNR here.