CBS 62(Credit: David Paul Morris/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(Credit: David Paul Morris/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: […]
97.1 The Ticket(Credit: David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(Credit: David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – […]

SAULT STE. MARIE (WWJ) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed earlier this week while riding a snowmobile in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Douglas Charles Hawes, of Saginaw, was riding his snowmobile along Trail No. 8, between M-123 and the Curley Lewis Highway in Chippewa County, when he missed a curve and struck a tree around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 51-year-old was transported to a hospital in Newberry where he was pronounced dead.

In the wake of several fatal crashes in Michigan this winter, DNR conservation officers are asking snowmobilers to slow down, especially while riding in unfamiliar areas.

Snowmobile safety training is recommended for all snowmobile operators in Michigan and is required for operators between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. An online snowmobile safety course for youth operators is now available at www.snowmobile-ed.com/michigan or www.snowmobilecourse.com/usa/michigan. Get more information from the DNR here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch