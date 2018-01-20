CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 19: Former Major League Baseball Player and current TV analyst and personality Alex Rodriguez shakes hands with Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Breslin Center on January 19, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

A couple weeks ago, Tom Izzo got a phone call.

It was Alex Rodriguez. One of the greatest baseball players of all time wanted to come to a basketball game at Michigan State.

Izzo thought that was cool. He thought it was exciting. He also thought it was a passing fancy.

“I figured that it would go by the wayside,” Izzo said.

And then A-Rod called again. He’d watched the Spartans beat Maryland and decided he had to come see them play in person. In town this weekend for the Detroit Auto Show, Rodriguez shot out to East Lansing for Friday night’s game versus Indiana.

The 42-year-old arrived early and took on the life of a 17-year-old recruit. He toured the campus. He checked out the basketball facility and then popped inside the football facility. He even met Mark Dantonio.

“The whole thing,” Izzo said.

After watching Michigan State’s pregame shoot-around, A-Rod morphed back into the three-time MVP that he is and spoke to the team. He told the Spartans they have all the talent they need to win a national championship.

They just need to focus, be disciplined and believe.

That talent was on full display Friday night in Michigan State’s 85-57 thumping of Indiana. Watching from the Izzone the whole time was A-Rod, a white fan T-shirt pulled over his black button-down.

Izzo gushed about his time with the team afterward.

“You look at a guy that’s made that kind of money, when he talked to the team I was very, very impressed. The guy was unbelievable. He was humble, he was charismatic and he enjoyed it himself.”

When Rodriguez spoke to the players, both before the game and after, he stressed the importance of resiliency. It was a message that resonated with a Michigan State team that entered the night having lost two of its last three games.

Look, A-Rod told them. I had over 3,000 hits. Cranked nearly 700 home runs. I won a world championship.

“But what sticks to him most,” Izzo explained, “is he’s the fifth greatest player in the world as far as strikeouts. He’s in fifth place (all time). … He talked about how many times he failed and how to get back up.

“What a great message when we’d just come off a disappointing week of basketball. The way he said it and the way he approached our guys, they were glued in.”

A-Rod joined Izzo in the locker room after the game. The coach applauded his players for their effort and reminded them they can’t let it slip. Then he turned to Rodriguez, who spent most of his career playing for a team with championship-or-bust expectations, to drive home his point.

“I said, ‘You had to play for a championship every year.’ And he said, ‘No, no, coach. Every day.’ And I thought that was a hell of a statement,” Izzo said. “Every day you’re under pressure there, so maybe our guys aren’t under as much pressure as I thought yet.”

He flashed a wry grin and added, “I think I’m going to crank it up a little bit.”

