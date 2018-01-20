CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ROMULUS (WWJ) – A 29-year-old Romulus man who allegedly raped his 15-year-old stepdaughter has been charged with seven felony counts in the case.

christopher joseph jordan Man Facing Multiple Charges In Alleged Rape Of Stepdaughter

Christopher Joseph Jordan (booking photo)

Christopher Joseph Jordan was arraigned Wednesday in 34th District Court on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $500,000.

Romulus police say a months-long investigation was launched back in October 2017 after they were contacted by the Canton Police Department about Jordan. The investigation revealed, according to police, that Jordan had been sexually assaulting his stepdaughter. The assaults date back to October 2016, police said.

Jordan remains in custody. If he posts bond, he will be placed on a tether and ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family. He’s due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Jan. 31.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Jordan to contact detectives at 734-941-8400.

