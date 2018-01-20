CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ROMULUS (WWJ) – Police in Romulus believe a 23-year-old man charged with assaulting three underage girls may have abused even more children.

jose cortez mendoza Police: Man Charged With Child Sex Assaults Might Have More Victims

Jose Cortez-Mendoza (police photo)

Jose Cortez-Mendoza was arraigned Monday on six felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $250,000, he was placed on a tether and ordered to have no contact with the victims or their family members.

Romulus Police Detectives began investigating allegations against Cortez-Mendoza back in November 2017 after being contacted by Children Protective Services. Police say their investigation revealed that Cortez-Mendoza had sexually assaulted three victims, ages 13, 16, and 11.

The relationship between Cortez-Mendoza and the alleged victims was not disclosed.

Police believe Cortez-Mendoza, who remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail, may have victimized more children.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim is strongly encouraged to contact detectives at 734-942-6864.

