ROMULUS (WWJ) – Police in Romulus believe a 23-year-old man charged with assaulting three underage girls may have abused even more children.
Jose Cortez-Mendoza was arraigned Monday on six felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $250,000, he was placed on a tether and ordered to have no contact with the victims or their family members.
Romulus Police Detectives began investigating allegations against Cortez-Mendoza back in November 2017 after being contacted by Children Protective Services. Police say their investigation revealed that Cortez-Mendoza had sexually assaulted three victims, ages 13, 16, and 11.
The relationship between Cortez-Mendoza and the alleged victims was not disclosed.
Police believe Cortez-Mendoza, who remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail, may have victimized more children.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim is strongly encouraged to contact detectives at 734-942-6864.