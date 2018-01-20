HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – Sentencing has been postponed for a former Harper Woods Police officer who took a plea deal for stealing from the department’s property room.
Micheal Lynch pleaded no contest in December to charges including larceny, misconduct in office and possession of heroin. A judge on Thursday postponed the sentencing until Lynch gets drug treatment.
Lynch was a detective with the force until charges were filed early last year. No details were provided as to what was allegedly taken; and it’s unclear whether or not the drug allegedly found on Lynch was one of the stolen items. Prosecutors said the thefts occurred from February 4 to February 10, 2017.