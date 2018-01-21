Tom Brady, will be starting quarterback, despite an injury to his hand during practice this week.
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (CBSBoston/AP) – Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson is active for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Patriots.

Gipson had been listed as questionable with a foot injury. The inactive players for Jacksonville are running back Chris Ivory, defensive ends Eli Ankou and Carrol Phillips, linebacker Deon King, and offensive linemen Chris Reed, Josh Walker and Williams Poehls.

The Patriots will be without running back Mike Gillislee (knee), defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee), offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister, receivers Kenny Britt and Bernard Reedy and linebacker David Harris.

And, not a surprise, Tom Brady, will be starting the quarterback, despite an injury to his hand during practice this week.

Brady reportedly injured his right hand in a collision with Rex Burkhead in practice on Wednesday.

