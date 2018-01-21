CBS 62Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, speaks at a campaign event for Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama Roy Moore on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | […]
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Brian Breslin will not seek re-election this year as a Michigan State University trustee.

Breslin, a Republican, says he decided nearly two years ago. In a statement Saturday, he says his fellow trustees and MSU President Lou Anna Simon have known about his plan for weeks.

Breslin is chairman of the MSU Board of Trustees. He has expressed support for Simon during the controversy over Larry Nassar, who sexually assaulted girls while he was an MSU sports doctor.

Trustees on Friday asked Attorney General Bill Schuette to investigate how MSU handled allegations against Nassar. Some victims say they were ignored for years.

The 66-year-old Breslin says there have been “challenges” created by the “Nassar matter.” He says he can now focus on serving MSU without the distraction of an election.

Breslin is son of the late Jack Breslin, who was an MSU administrator during decades of campus growth. The basketball arena is named for his father.

 

 

