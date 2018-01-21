DETROIT – The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced Sunday that attendance for the kickoff to Public Show was 112,043, a few thousand more than last year.

“What a memorable experience as Chairman to walk the show floor and witness the excitement and enjoyment from those attending our world-class show,” said Ryan LaFontaine, 2018 NAIAS Chairman.

The momentum drawing the big crowds that filled Cobo Center today was a result of a week filled with industry-shaping announcements featuring global vehicle and technology debuts. These innovations were experienced by over 5,100 journalists, nearly 40,000 industry members and 13,000 Charity Preview attendees.

In addition, jobseekers flocked to AutoMobili-D today as the first-ever Future Automotive Career Exposition (FACE) kicked off, connecting people interested in working in all aspects of the mobility industry with AutoMobili-D companies. Held in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, FACE runs through Sunday, Jan. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. At FACE, participating AutoMobili-D companies have the opportunity to interact face-to-face with qualified candidates and fill needed positions across a wide array of disciplines.

When FACE was announced earlier this year, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said, “The auto industry, like others, faces challenges in filling jobs it needs to further grow and innovate. The NAIAS is the perfect place for people who love cars and have in-demand skills to connect with industry representatives looking for talent.”

The auto show continues through Sunday, Jan. 28. Public Show ticket prices are $14 for adults, $7 for seniors and children 7-12 (6 and under free when accompanied by parent or guardian).

Auto show information can be found at naias.com.