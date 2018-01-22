CBS 62NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales […]
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.61 per gallon. Prices are about 31 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.49 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $2.69 per gallon in the Marquette area.

The Detroit-area’s average decreased about 5 cents to about $2.61 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

 

