By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Todd Haley has experience calling plays, beating AFC North teams and working with star quarterbacks.

Just the kind of coach who could help the Browns win.

Haley, who was fired last week by Pittsburgh, has discussed Cleveland’s offensive coordinator position with Browns coach Hue Jackson, according to a person who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any interviews.

Haley spent six years with the Steelers before he was let go following a playoff loss to Jacksonville.

Jackson has handled offensive coordinator duties the past two seasons, but after going 0-16, he said he was open to hiring a coordinator. Jackson has previously interviewed Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and fired New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo about the job.

ESPN first reported the Browns were in “serious talks” with Haley, whose contract expired after the Steelers were stunned 45-42 by the Jaguars.

Jackson is very familiar with the 50-year-old Haley after years spent facing each other as division foes.

Haley worked as Arizona’s coordinator and was Kansas City’s head coach for two years before joining Mike Tomlin’s staff in Pittsburgh.

He occasionally butted heads with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but Haley also oversaw one of the NFL’s most elite offenses spearheaded by wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Browns have struggled to score under Jackson, but Cleveland’s offense is set to get an infusion of talent. New general manager John Dorsey is likely to use either the No. 1 or No. 4 overall draft pick on a quarterback this year and the Browns are expected to be $100 million under the salary cap, money they can use for roster upgrades.
Jackson has overhauled his offensive staff this offseason.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

