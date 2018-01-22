By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City and southern New Jersey have always been Philadelphia Eagles country.

And with the local team in the Super Bowl, the seaside gambling resort can only dream of the extra millions it might have taken in had it been able to offer sports betting.

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide New Jersey’s challenge to a law banning sports betting in all but four states later this year.

But the decision won’t come in time to make up for the business Atlantic City thinks it would have gotten from die-hard Eagles fans, as well as casual fans, looking to bet on the Eagles-Patriots championship game on Feb. 4.

Tropicana president Tony Rodio says he can’t even imagine how big the boost from Eagles fans would be, but thinks it would be significant.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)