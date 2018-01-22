DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man has been ordered to trial for murder and child abuse in the death of his 8-month-old son.

Dominique Jones-Hardy, 31, was initially charged with abuse when the little boy was taken to a local hospital with a severe head injury on December 11 — but murder charges were added when the child died on December 14.

Jones-Hardy told police that he’d just put the baby to bed and left the room at their home, in the 11600 block of Lang on Detroit’s east side, when he heard a loud noise. He said he returned to find the infant on the floor.

An autopsy found that the child died of multiple head fractures, and investigators believe Jones-Hardy inflicted those injuries. The child’s mother was at work at the time and is not accused in this case.

At a preliminary examination in 36th District Court on Monday, Jones-Hardy was bound over on charges of felony murder, second degree murder, first degree child abuse and second degree child abuse.

Jones-Hardy remains held in the Wayne County Jail awaiting his next court appearance scheduled for Monday, January 29.