DETROIT (WWJ) – Nearly four months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rick, about 50 DTE linemen and 30 support staff Monday are heading to Puerto Rico.
“We’re going to be helping with the restoration effort in Puerto Rico – there’s still a lot of broken poles, wires are down and a number of people are still out of power,” says DTE lineman James Shaw.
Shaw, among those making the trip for 30 days, says living conditions may be tough, but he notes they’ve encountered that before helping restore power after other storms.