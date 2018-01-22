DETROIT (WWJ) – A charge of murder added to child abuse charges recently filed against a Detroit man.
Dominique Jones-Hardy was charged with first and second degree child abuse in a Detroit courtroom in December.
According to authorities, 31-year-old Jones-Hardy physically abused his 8-month-old son — causing a severe head injury — the boy was taken to a local hospital on Dec. 12 and died two days later from his injuries.
Prosecutors added the charge of felony murder, second degree to the existing charges.
He’ll be back in court on Jan. 29.