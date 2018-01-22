A Michigan State Police car (credit: WWJ Photo/Mike Campbell, File)
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a man being sought by a fugitive apprehension team has been fatally shot in southern Michigan.
Members of a Michigan State Police fugitive team were trying to arrest the man on Monday morning at an apartment complex in Battle Creek when he was shot.
Battle Creek police say one of the department’s officers was involved in the shooting, but details weren’t immediately released.
Authorities say no officers were injured. The names of those involved weren’t immediately released.
The death is under investigation.
