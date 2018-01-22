CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips on the whereabouts of a fugitive, wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Brandon James (Photos: Crime Stoppers)

According to authorities, 28-year-old Brandon James is currently wanted in connection with a series of larcenies from Detroit area pharmacies. James was previous convicted in Wayne County for organized retail fraud but fled probation and police haven’t been able to locate him.

Upon his release from custody, police believe that James — assisted by additional unnamed suspects — has resumed retail fraud operations in the same areas of Detroit. He now has several warrants out of his arrest.

James is described as a black male, 5’8” tall and around 140 to 150 lbs. He has a tattoo of a large B on the front of his neck and stairs on the right side of his neck with a chain.

Anyone with information about this fugitive should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest.

