By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Last week, Kim Kardashian spent the early part of January trying to “break the Internet” with nearly nude photos on her Instagram account.

While posing for Calvin Klein, Kim, Khole, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie all posed in their underwear while laying together on a blanket.

My family. @calvinklein #MYCALVINS. #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:57am PST

The video shows the ladies playing a game of “never have I ever” while laying around in their underwear.

Maybe this is just me but I don’t know if I have ever met a family that lays around in their underwear together. Maybe, this is a California thing?