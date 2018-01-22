CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Freeway Shooting, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS TWP. (WWJ) – Frightening moments for a driver on I-96 in west Michigan early Monday morning as gunfire hits the car they’re driving.

According to investigators the car was hit by a bullet around 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near Cascade Road.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Chris McIntire telling WWJ Newsradio 950 that the investigation is underway.

“We’re investigating a vehicle that appeared was shot by one single bullet … in Grand Rapids Township in Kent County,” said McIntire. “The bullet actually is being taken to the lab to figure out anything about it; what kind of ballistics, what kind of bullet it was.”

McIntire says the driver was not injured.

There have been several instances of cars in the metro Detroit are being struck by objects — including rocks, chunks of concrete and bullets.

Additionally, there were a series of freeway shootings last month in Detroit. At least four vehicles were shot at early Dec. 7 on I-96 and I-94; one driver was struck. A silver or gray sedan was reportedly spotted at two of the shootings. No arrests have been made, but police say one gunman is suspected in all four incidents.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

